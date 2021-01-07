Days of Blood and Starlight Reread

Okay, okay, okay. I may not have read Daughter of Smoke & Bone before our 10th anniversary re-read, but oh my gosh did I fall in love with book one! And we here at NOVL had so much fun rereading with you guys, we’re coming back for round two! Behold the Days of Blood & Starlight reread! Those of you who’ve been following us know the drill: follow us on Instagram and TikTok for daily updates, and check our Twitter for polls, random musings, and other such DoSaB content! And don’t forget to tag us in your own re-read for the chance to be featured on our social! Now I just have to figure out how not to read ahead…





January 14 – Chapters 1 – 10

January 15 – Chapters 11 – 20

January 16 – Chapters 21 – 30

January 17 – Chapters 31 – 40

January 18 – Chapters 41 – 50

January 19 – Chapters 51 – 60

January 20 – Chapters 61 – 70

January 21 – Chapters 71 – 80

January 22 – Chapters 81 – Epilogue