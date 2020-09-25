Supernatural Characters who could steal our souls and we would say thank you

Listen I LOVE supernatural books of any kind. It was all I read for a while and I regret nothing. Sometimes you get the sweet characters that you just can’t help but love but then are there are those characters that are so bad you can’t help but sigh. Some characters are just mean enough that you that you want to hug them, does that make sense? Do I need help? No, I’m fine and to prove it I have put together a list of supernatural characters we would let steal our souls and say thank you to afterwards.





Cardan

I mean honestly can we have even have this list without him? The answer is no. I really can’t remember at what point in the book – all of them really that I stopped wanting to kick Carden in the back of the knee. Honestly, I don’t know if that feeling ever went away. The Cruel Prince is Jude’s story so we only get to see Cardan from her point of view and there are times when he is extremely unlikable you can’t help but love him.

Jude was seven years old when her parents were murdered and she and her two sisters were stolen away to live in the treacherous High Court of Faerie. Ten years later, Jude wants nothing more than to belong there, despite her mortality. But many of the fey despise humans. Especially Prince Cardan, the youngest and wickedest son of the High King.

To win a place at the Court, she must defy him—and face the consequences.

In doing so, she becomes embroiled in palace intrigues and deceptions, discovering her own capacity for bloodshed. But as civil war threatens to drown the Courts of Faerie in violence, Jude will need to risk her life in a dangerous alliance to save her sisters, and Faerie itself.





Jasper

I definitely have a thing for the mysterious and because Bella is so focused on Edward that even when we get his backstory, Jasper is still a mystery to us, and I like that. It makes me pay attention and want to get to know him.

Deeply romantic, extraordinarily suspenseful and addictive love story between a teenage girl and a vampire that captures the struggle between defying our instincts and satisfying our desires. This is a love story with bite.





Princess Lira

Lira spoke to me for some reason. She was mean and bitter but was open to being a better person? Siren? Siren, even though she didn’t know it. I loved her, sure of herself and sassy she was, but she was also soft even though she didn’t want to be or didn’t know she was.

Princess Lira is siren royalty and the most lethal of them all. With the hearts of seventeen princes in her collection, she is revered across the sea. Until a twist of fate forces her to kill one of her own. To punish her daughter, the Sea Queen transforms Lira into the one thing they loathe most—a human. Robbed of her song, Lira has until the winter solstice to deliver Prince Elian’s heart to the Sea Queen or remain a human forever.

The ocean is the only place Prince Elian calls home, even though he is heir to the most powerful kingdom in the world. Hunting sirens is more than an unsavory hobby—it’s his calling. When he rescues a drowning woman in the ocean, she’s more than what she appears. She promises to help him find the key to destroying all of sirenkind for good—But can he trust her? And just how many deals will Elian have to barter to eliminate mankind’s greatest enemy?





Selwyn Kane

Sel is suspicious and rude but dreamy in a way – I might have a problem, but you definitely know what I’m talking about. He makes me want to throw things but also love him. I mean how could you not he is only trying to protect the world.

Sixteen-year-old Bree Matthews is accepted to a residential program for bright high schoolers at UNC–Chapel Hill and wouldn’t you know it she witnesses a magical attack her very first night on campus. There are demons feeding on human energies, a secret society of so called “Legendborn” students that hunt the creatures down.

Bree recruits Nick, a self-exiled Legendborn with his own grudge against the group, and their reluctant partnership pulls them deeper into the society’s secrets—and closer to each other. But when the Legendborn reveal themselves as the descendants of King Arthur’s knights and explain that a magical war is coming, Bree has to decide how far she’ll go for the truth and whether she should use her magic to take the society down—or join the fight.





Everyone

This might be a little bit of a cheat, but I won’t tell if you won’t. Come on you have Evie who is a Leo and according to Savannah that makes her the best. But then you have Theta, whose sass we live for, then there is the sweetest of sweethearts Memphis. Also, I mean both Sam and Henry are hilarious – everyone is great, nope can’t pick just one.

Evangeline O’Neill has been exiled from her boring old hometown and sent off to the bustling streets of New York City–and she is ecstatic. It’s 1926, and New York is filled with speakeasies, Ziegfeld girls, and rakish pickpockets. The only catch is that she has to live with her uncle Will and his unhealthy obsession with the occult. Evie worries he’ll discover her darkest secret: a supernatural power that has only brought her trouble so far.

When the police find a murdered girl branded with a cryptic symbol and Will is called to the scene, Evie realizes her gift could help catch a serial killer. As Evie jumps headlong into a dance with a murderer, other stories unfurl in the city that never sleeps. And unknown to all, something dark and evil has awakened….