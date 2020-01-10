What I Love About NOVL: A Farewell

First, let me address the elephant in the room: yes, this is my last day with NOVL, and this is my final blog post. In my two and a half years here, I’ve learned so much, met some of the sweetest and most talented people, laughed so much that our aisle got a noise complaint, traveled across the country, and more. It’s hard to encapsulate my experience here because it was one of a lifetime. I really lucked out, because not many people I know can say that they loved their first job out of college.

Before the waterworks inevitably happen, I want to tell you what I love about NOVL. Obviously, the limit does not exist, but I’ll spare you my emotional outpour. While this is my farewell letter, I think it’s better read as a love letter, because NOVL is and will forever be close to my heart.

I am constantly surrounded by positive energy here.

Every person on the team radiates positive energy (even Nisha!) and are always down widdit when I have a wacky idea. I no longer see them as just colleagues—I see them as my role models and my lifelong friends. We’ve had so much fun that our aisle has gotten a noise complaint. Not a day goes by where I don’t laugh at something they’ve said. This is definitely the part I will miss the most about working here, but I know that our friendship goes beyond our brightly-decorated office. I mean, some of these people have heard me sing during karaoke, so that cements our friendship, whether they like it or not.

The authors are world-class, and I’m so grateful to have gotten to know them.

People tell you not to meet your heroes, right? Good thing I have a little bit of rebellion in me and I met them anyway. Whenever people tell me that I seem passionate about my work, that’s because it’s true. It’s so easy to be passionate about this job when the authors and their stories speak out so much to you. Whether it’s fantasy, dystopian, contemporary, sci-fi—authors always put a little bit of themselves in whatever they write. Reading their work is one thing, but when you meet them and get to know them, the book comes to life in ways you never expected. I’m so grateful for all the authors I’ve worked with—they’ve shown nothing but love for what they do and write. No matter where I go, I will always be an avid reader of theirs.

NOVL has the sweetest and most supportive community.

I say this in literally every recap post I make, but it’s true. I’ve felt nothing but love and support from the NOVL community, even when I forget to answer questions on Mondays even though I do Ask Me Mondays. I’m among the introverts, so it’s nerve-wracking to put myself on camera and out there, but it’s so easy with NOVL because I feel like I’m just talking to my friends. It’s been great getting to know the community—online and offline. You all have made this job so rewarding and it always feels like family. Your kind messages have not gone unnoticed, ever.

There is so much more I love about NOVL—like I said, the limit literally does not exist. But without all the people I’ve met in my time here, it wouldn’t have been the same. Thank you so much to the team, the authors, the agents, the illustrators, the content creators, the community—the list goes on. You’ve made such an impact on my life and career, and I’m so glad I got to call you my family. Even though today’s my last day with NOVL, pink and blue will run in my veins ‘til the day I die. I can’t wait to see what’s to come after me.

Your fan always,

Val