A Gift Guide by the Folk of the Air Characters

By Savannah .Kennelly

The holidays are upon us! All tremble before them! We know holiday shopping can be extremely difficult, but don’t worry! We’ve got you covered! Or, more accurately, the Folk of the Air characters got you covered! Because these courtiers of Elfhame know how to party and gift-give in style. So take a few tips from their books, and consider these possible gifts for all your loved ones!

Jude


Vial+Necklace.jpg

Vial necklace

For keeping discreet potions or secrets in


Cup-hilted+rapier.jpg

A cup-hilted rapier

While this is only a facsimile, one should always have a good weapon


Fencing.jpg

Fencing Lessons

Because one can never be too prepared or too well-trained.

Cardan


Dragon+Claw+Ring.jpg

Dragon Claw Ring

Because everyone needs a little something to wear to the faerie revel.


Louis XIII Remy Martin Cognac.jpg

Louis XIII Remy Martin Cognac

If all else fails, a nice little tipple of something fancy should do the trick!


Wine%2BGlass.jpg

Wine Glass

Taryn


Agate+Cheese+Board.jpg

Agate Cheese Board

For entertaining illustrious guests.


Im+Sorry+I+Suck+Box.jpg

I’m Sorry, I Suck Gift Box

For when you seriously screw up…again.


Letter+Opener.jpg

Letter Opener

For opening letters, of course. What else could it be for?

Vivi


waffle.jpg

A mini waffle maker

Because waffles are delicious, especially when mini!


Manatea.jpg

A Mana-tea infuser

Because the pun is too good to pass up!


Sloth+Mug.jpg

Sloth mug

Nicasia


Octopus+Cuff.jpg

Octopus earring cuff

Because what better way to honor the sea than with a fancy bit of jewelry!


Beach+Please+Shirt.jpg

Beach please shirt


Shell+Float.jpg

Shell Float

Worthy of a queen!

The Bomb


fireworks.jpg

Fireworks

(Only if they’re legal where you live, please!)


Leaf Pouch.png

Leather Leaf Pouch

To keep the fireworks in!


Black+Hooded+Cloak.jpg

Black hooded cloak

For sneaking around before and after you set the fireworks off!