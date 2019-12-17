A Gift Guide by the Folk of the Air Characters
The holidays are upon us! All tremble before them! We know holiday shopping can be extremely difficult, but don’t worry! We’ve got you covered! Or, more accurately, the Folk of the Air characters got you covered! Because these courtiers of Elfhame know how to party and gift-give in style. So take a few tips from their books, and consider these possible gifts for all your loved ones!
Jude
Vial necklace
For keeping discreet potions or secrets in
A cup-hilted rapier
While this is only a facsimile, one should always have a good weapon
Fencing Lessons
Because one can never be too prepared or too well-trained.
Cardan
Dragon Claw Ring
Because everyone needs a little something to wear to the faerie revel.
Louis XIII Remy Martin Cognac
If all else fails, a nice little tipple of something fancy should do the trick!
Wine Glass
Taryn
Agate Cheese Board
For entertaining illustrious guests.
I’m Sorry, I Suck Gift Box
For when you seriously screw up…again.
Letter Opener
For opening letters, of course. What else could it be for?
Vivi
A mini waffle maker
Because waffles are delicious, especially when mini!
A Mana-tea infuser
Because the pun is too good to pass up!
Sloth mug
Nicasia
Octopus earring cuff
Because what better way to honor the sea than with a fancy bit of jewelry!
Beach please shirt
Shell Float
Worthy of a queen!
The Bomb
Fireworks
(Only if they’re legal where you live, please!)
Leather Leaf Pouch
To keep the fireworks in!
Black hooded cloak
For sneaking around before and after you set the fireworks off!