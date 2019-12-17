A Gift Guide by the Folk of the Air Characters

The holidays are upon us! All tremble before them! We know holiday shopping can be extremely difficult, but don’t worry! We’ve got you covered! Or, more accurately, the Folk of the Air characters got you covered! Because these courtiers of Elfhame know how to party and gift-give in style. So take a few tips from their books, and consider these possible gifts for all your loved ones!

Jude





Vial necklace

For keeping discreet potions or secrets in





A cup-hilted rapier

While this is only a facsimile, one should always have a good weapon





Fencing Lessons

Because one can never be too prepared or too well-trained.

Cardan





Dragon Claw Ring

Because everyone needs a little something to wear to the faerie revel.





Louis XIII Remy Martin Cognac

If all else fails, a nice little tipple of something fancy should do the trick!





Wine Glass

Taryn





Agate Cheese Board

For entertaining illustrious guests.





I’m Sorry, I Suck Gift Box

For when you seriously screw up…again.





Letter Opener

For opening letters, of course. What else could it be for?

Vivi





A mini waffle maker

Because waffles are delicious, especially when mini!





A Mana-tea infuser

Because the pun is too good to pass up!





Sloth mug

Nicasia





Octopus earring cuff

Because what better way to honor the sea than with a fancy bit of jewelry!





Beach please shirt





Shell Float

Worthy of a queen!

The Bomb





Fireworks

(Only if they’re legal where you live, please!)





Leather Leaf Pouch

To keep the fireworks in!





Black hooded cloak

For sneaking around before and after you set the fireworks off!